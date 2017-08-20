Allotments are a very special place

Prize winners at Felpham Allotments are an inspiration to other plot holders.

They produce fantastic crops of vegetables, salads, herbs and flowers, and their plots look stunning.

Working hard keeping the birds away

Many people took the chance to visit the allotments in Felpham Way on the annual open day to see what happens there and the sort of things people grow.

Valerie Parfoot, chairman of Felpham Allotments and Garden Society, said: “This special place is so much part of the community of Felpham village.

“They enjoyed being among the lovely gardens and looking across at St Mary’s Church. We have been well supported.”

In the spring, a work party from Ford Prison carried out various maintenance tasks at the allotments.

The view looking across to St Marys Church

Valerie said: “They worked well for us, including the renewing and reinforcing of a worn-out path with rubber grids.

“It was hard work but they enjoyed coming to the allotments and we certainly enjoyed having them around.”

A group of 120 schoolchildren and their teachers from Downsview Infant School visited the plots and gave enthusiastic feedback.

Valerie said the visit had been very rewarding for all concerned and the school knew it was welcome back any time.

Looking forward, there are always new projects which require funding and thanks to The Co-operative Funeralcare in Felpham, the society has received much-needed financial support for the allotments.

Valerie said: “They paid for the materials for the new path and have also contributed to funds to raise money for new projects to improve the facilities at the allotments.

“Our future plans to make the allotments even better will enable us to welcome different groups of people.

“Throughout the year, they also gave us fantastic raffle prizes and will be contributing a Co-op Cup to be included in our annual prize-giving events. We will be sorry when the year of their support is over.”

The society has a free community plot available and would welcome applications from a group of people who are interested that would benefit from working outdoors, learning about growing food and being part of the Felpham Allotments.

Valerie explained: “We are inviting applications from rest homes, youth groups, etc. Proper consideration will be given by the present committee,

“Although a free plot, we would require it to be run in accordance to the Tenancy Agreement.”

If you want to put your name down for a plot, please consider the following:

l You must live in Felpham.

l You must be willing to make time for your plot, it is an all-year-round activity.

l In return, you will probably be fitter, eat more healthily and enjoy the fellowship with other plot holders.

There are whole plots, half plots and quarter plots. Many new allotmenteers start with a smaller plot and graduate to a larger one as they become more experienced gardeners.

Annual rental costs are £40 for a whole plot, £20 for a half and £10 for a quarter.

Apply for an individual allotment or the community plot via the website www.felphamallotments.org.uk. People can also sign up to become a friend of Felpham Allotments if they do not want to run one themselves.