We Day ‘stokes fire inside’ teenagers

The Regis School is rightly proud of 14-year-old student Johan Keijser-Petch, who was invited to address 12,000 young people at Wembley.

His story of social action, both in his community and abroad, so inspired the organisers of the national We Day event, he was invited to represent the India trip team at Wembley.

Johan was a successful applicant on the organisation’s volunteer trip and spent three weeks last summer volunteering in an Indian village, helping to build a school.

Following Jessie J on stage, Johan helped tell his story to the crowd and then took part in an interactive game of Would You Rather with the audience.

Johan was supported by other students from The Regis School who were invited to the event as a result of their own social and local actions.

This group of worthy students has been actively involved in a range of campaigning and charity work over the last 12 months, including organising a food drive for StonePillow.

The Regis School banner for the national We Day event

During the event, they heard moving stories from people like Kate Winslet, who encouraged them to ‘rethink how we social-share’. She encouraged the young people to put down their phones and interact with each other face to face, be kind, be wise and share stories.

Year 11 student Katrice Maskell, 16, said: “Change. That is what we gathered for. The accomplishment and extraordinary changes caused by young people in the community.

“A very powerful message reached us all. Our voices mean something, they will be heard if we speak up and the importance of us all in the social change process, as the future generation.

“If I have taken anything, it is the inspiration to do more, take part in more, help more. I have many dreams that I believe to be out of my reach, but I am determined and will be resilient.

“We Day has just reinforced that fire inside me to make a difference. I now want to dream even bigger than before, work even harder and accomplish even more.

“I want us all to unite; not just as the youth, not just as a country but as an entire world. We are all members of one body and we must all do our part to make it the best world to live, grow and thrive in.

“To fight against discrimination and oppression, to purify the contamination and corruption that this world contains and make it an even better place to explore. A place we are proud to call home and introduce to our children in the future. A world that has peace, prosperity and most of all opportunity available for all.

“So thank you We Day, you have yet again inspired another individual to change for the better.”

