Trust asks for opinions about proposed new school

An academy trust is preparing to submit applications to open three new schools, one near Bognor.

If the proposal is approved, a new primary school will open in Flansham, in September 2019.

It would initially open with one class of 30 children per year, growing to two classes per year as the need arose. A 60-place pre-school nursery is also included in the plans.

The Schoolsworks Academy Trust, which recently received permission to open a free school in Littlehampton, has organised two events to share information about the application.

The first will be held at Edward Bryant School, in London Road, on Monday (September 26) from 3.15-4pm.

The second will be held at Downview Primary, in Wroxham Way, on Thursday October 6, from 3.15-4pm.

Anyone who cannot attend the meetings but would like to share comments and feedback, can do so online at www.schoolsworks.org/about-us/new-schools.

Chris Seaton, CEO of Schoolsworks, said: “We are committed to ensuring that as many local parents as possible are aware of, and can feedback on, our plans for a new primary school in Flansham.

“Bognor Regis is expected to have a shortfall of primary school places in the near future, so getting the right plans in place for a new school is vital.

“We are looking forward to meeting parents and hearing their comments.”

The other proposed schools would be in Billingshurst and Angmering.

