Students support Day for Change

The Regis School supported Unicef Day for Change to help change children’s lives.

Pupils collected change and held a non-uniform to raise money to provide life-saving food and care for malnourished children.

Students were keen to support the annual fundraising event as they have been learning about malnutrition and the devastating impacts it can have on young people’s ability to thrive and flourish.

Caroline Saunders, assistant principal, said: “Day For Change is a tangible way our staff and students can make a difference. Ninety students have already been working alongside UNICEF to unlock therapeutic food packs and now all our students can get involved.

“Tutor groups have been collecting loose change for over a month and the fundraising will culminate in a non-uniform day, where students will bring a pound to take part. The students have arranged a raffle and a cake sale, too.”

Students learned how nutrition impacts on children’s lives and how Unicef is working to help make sure every child gets the nutrition they need.