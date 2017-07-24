Sci-fi musical is a brilliant success

Have your say

Enthusiastic students put on a fantastic performance of Little Shop of Horrors.

The delectable sci-fi horror musical was staged at Felpham Community College by key stage four and five students studying music or drama, or both, for GCSE and A-level.

Staff said their musical theatre talents excelled and all worked tirelessly in rehearsals for months, learning the production in extra-curricular clubs.

Nicole Matthews, curriculum leader music, said: “The commitment and dedication the cast have all shown has been outstanding.

“Their performance was enthusiastic and vibrant and great to be a part of. We will really miss the students who are leaving us to continue their studies further at college or university.”

The cast was Jas Blakey, Sophia Cobby, Maddie Denby, Mia Evans, Joe Greenaway, Morgan Jones, Molly Light, Shannon Noble, Ellie Pacey, Emilie Pigden, Ed Searle, Matt Silcock and Charlotte Walters.

The band was Harry Wells, Mr Foster, Miss Matthews and Megan Balcombe.

They performed two fantastic evening shows to parents, students, staff and governors, with all ticket proceeds going towards funds for the next dazzling production planned for 2018.