Portraits project uses modern technology

Year-six pupils have been given a wonderful experience at the Pallant Gallery in Chichester, thanks to The Arts Society.

The society’s Walberton branch was fortunate to receive a grant from the main branch for the Young Arts Project and added its own funds using proceeds from a cream tea for members, who meet monthly in Yapton Village Hall.

The open frame exercise, where pupil imitated paintings using props

The combined total funded a portraits and identity workshop using iPads for Yapton Primary School pupils, who gathered at Pallant House with their teachers.

Marian Webb, chairman of The Arts Society, said: “As all good sports people do, as well as artists, Lynn Weddle started with an original warm-up game which set the scene for the portrait session.

“The children loved using the iPads to discover taking photographs and then cropping and adding each other’s features to create a collage, resulting in some imaginative images which they viewed on a screen.

“Judith Martin then took them on a short tour of the gallery, looking at paintings and discussing the children’s reactions to the portraits.

“They enjoyed the use of the open frame exercise, where they imitated paintings in the gallery with use of props.

“The children were totally engaged and their questions demonstrated their interest to learn new things and decide what was in the artist’s imagination when they produced the paintings.”

The children said they enjoyed being creative and learned that art can be ‘anything from interesting wood carvings to portraits to abstract colours’.

They also said looking around the gallery had meant they will now look at pieces of art in a different way.