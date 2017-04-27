Olympian inspires Felpham students

Olympic medallist Cassie Patten has inspired students in a sports workshop at Felpham Community College.

The visit was part of the Sky Sports Living for Sports initiative and the workshop aimed to teach students six keys to success - mental toughness, hunger to achieve, people skills, sports and life knowledge, breaking barriers and planning for success.

Poppy Curry and Katie Alderton, year-seven students, said: “We were really happy that we were chosen to take part in this as it was good fun and we learned a great deal.

“Cassie was really inspiring and it was interesting to hear about her career. Playing water polio is harder than you think and took some practice.

“We definitely learned some new skills, in the team activities as well. It was good to work with people we don’t usually work with.”

The college has taken part in these workshops for a number of years. The keys to success are designed to help young people develop valuable life skills and the workshops aim to motivate, inspire and increase engagement.

Tom James, PE teacher, said: “The workshops are always a brilliant success with students. They really enjoy meeting and working with the ambassadors and learning new skills and techniques.

“Cassie had some really interesting stories which she shared with the group about her experiences and she was really motivational about what you can achieve if you work hard and set your mind to it.”