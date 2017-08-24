GCSE results: The Regis results continue to rise

Students at The Regis are celebrating excellent GCSE results this year – notably in English and maths – building on ‘best ever’ A level results a week ago.

Comparing previous years’ performances at five A* to C grades, including English and Maths, the Bognor school saw an impressive leap to 57 per cent - the best yet.

Harry Nash, Mr Weston (Head of maths), Nafsin Uddin

The top 15 performing academic students achieved a staggering 113 A to A** grades (including new grade 7 to 9) between them, showing the school’s continued ability to achieve at the highest level.

Kimberly Barnes achieved one grade 8, one A*, four As, two grade 7s and two Bs.

Morgan Bryant got one grade 8, one A*, four As, three Bs and two grade 5s.

Inge Casey achieved one grade 8, one A*, six As, two grade 5s and one C.

Jennifer Harmsworth with Mike Garlick (Principal)

Monica Defreitas achieved one grade 8, five A*s, two grade 7s and two Bs.

Ben Hauxwell opened one A*, four As, two grade 7s, one grade 6, one B and one C and said: “I am over the moon with my results.

“Thanks to all my teachers and other staff for your support over the years that have helped me get these grades.”

Chloe Hughes was delighted to get two A*s, three grade 7s, three As, two Bs and one C and said: “I didn’t expect to do so well but am really pleased, especially with the grade 7 in maths.”

John Crittenden with assistant principal Charlie Mariner

The new Basics measure at 4 plus in English and maths rose by a significant 12 per cent to 60 per cent this year with 40 per cent achieving at 5 plus.

Maths achieved 63 per cent grade 4 and 45 per cent grade 5, while English achieved even higher at 72 per cent grade 4 and 59 per cent grade 5, both best ever for the school.

Pupil Premium students made significant progress this year on the Basics measure at 4 plus with a 15 per cent increase from last year.

The percentage of top A* to A grades also rose by a third, including students achieving the top 9 grade in English and maths.

Phoebe Martin with her parents

Principal Mike Garlick said: “These best ever results are true testament to the rapid improvements made over the last few years at The Regis School.

“Although we have increased the percentage of top grades, I congratulate all students across the year group for their successes at every level.

“The recipe of great teaching and learning support, a strong focus on behaviour, and inspired, hardworking students is paying significant dividends and I am hugely proud of our successes this year.”

Other standout performers:

Phoebe Martin achieved one grade 8, three A*s, two grade 7s, four As and one B.

Alice Mitchell achieved three A*s, two As, one grade 7, two grade 6s, two Bs and one C.

Mr Garlick and Ben Hauxwell

Rosie Mitchell achieved one grade 9, one grade 8, three A*s, three As, one grade 7, one B and one C.

Harry Nash achieved one grade 9, one grade 8, one A*, two As, one grade 7, four Bs and one C.

Kasjan Paszkowski achieved one grade 9, four A*s, five As, one grade 6, one grade 5 and one C.

Ben Patten achieving 1 grade 8, 1A*, 5As, 2 grade 6s and 2Bs

Caitlin Smith achieved two A*s, two grade 7s, two As, one grade 6, two Bs and one D and said:

Louis Smith achieved one grade 9, three A*s, three As, two grade 6s, one B and one D.

Head girl Emma Warburton achieved one grade 8, two A*s, two As, two grade 7s, two Bs and two Cs.

Among the students who made the most improvement were Charlie Mariner (one A*, two Bs, one grade 4, three Cs, two grade 3s and one D) and Nafsin Uddin (2 grade 8s, two A*s, two As, one grade 6, one B and two Cs).

Jennifer Harmsworth also received a grade 9 for English, making 5 students who received this new top grade.

Jo Lewis, vice principal overseeing Year 11 added: “I am delighted with our results this year that reflect the hard work by both students and staff.

“These results will enable our students to either join our successful sixth form or go on to have successful futures in their chosen next steps.”

