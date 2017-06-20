GALLERY: ‘Amazing’ Chi-Fest

Visitors turned out at Chichester College in their droves for a sun-drenched musical fiesta on Saturday.

The college campus came to life with nine hours of fantastic music and entertainment at this year’s Chi-Fest, supported by Chichester Music Academy and Ovation.

Visitors loved the nine hours of fantastic music and entertainment

More than 50 acts performed across four stages, dazzling visitors with an eclectic mix of musical delights.

Musical theatre students were on hand to lead visitors in a rousing sing-a-long session in the acoustic tent.

Performers from the award-winning Theatre Inc., a specialised theatre company created by the college to support young performers living with disabilities, took part in a special space spectacular, joined by young dancers who had attended a dance workshop at the festival earlier in the day.

Visitors were also encouraged to have a go at an African drum workshop and invited to show off their moves during a dance competition.

Brendan Chase, from Birdham, said: “It’s been a great day and it’s nice to see the talents of young people on show. That the college puts on a free day like this is great for the community.”

Louise Brooker, whose daughter Paige studies at the college, added: “It’s been lovely to see people getting involved and enjoying themselves.”

The college’s hospitality department ran a busy barbecue area, which proved to be a draw for hungry revellers, while the hair and beauty students provided relaxing pampering and face painting throughout the afternoon.

College principal Shelagh Legrave said: “It was fantastic to see so many people coming along to the college for a free day of music in beautiful weather.

“It’s an amazing community event and an opportunity to bring people together to experience local talent – all of the performers were either students, staff or local groups and they were exceptional.

“A lot of work goes into organising Chi-Fest, but once again they have put together a wonderful afternoon and evening for everyone to enjoy.”