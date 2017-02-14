Contest helps children stay safe online

Children from more than 20 schools have taken part in a competition promoting online safety.

As part of Safer Internet Day, youngsters were challenged to create a two-minute video, a game or app around the theme of keeping themselves safe online.

In Key Stage 3, Jamie from Midhurst Rother School, won first prize, Chichester Free School came second and Bourne Community College third

Suggested ideas included cyber-bullying, sexting, the issues of social networking, privacy settings and online blackmail.

Chichester High threw open its doors to the area’s primary and secondary schools on February 7 where the winning entries were showcased.

West Dean School were named winners in Key Stage 2, with St Richard’s Primary coming second and Fishbourne third.

In Key Stage 4, The Academy Selsey came first with two team videos, Chichester Free School was second and Chichester High School third

The winners received two laptops to take back to their school, courtesy of Ergo Computing, while those in second and third place won Amazon vouchers.

The judges were: PC Sarah Pack, of Chichester Police, Alan Mackenzie from www.esafety-adviser.com, Pam Bushby, communities intervention manager at Chichester District Council, Albert Seminerio from ERGO www.ergo.co.uk and Laura Marmolejo, public engagement officer for Chichester Police.

Assheton Woodall, vice-principal at Chichester High, said: “Keeping students across West Sussex safe online is such a key aspect of our everyday role as teachers.

“Over the last few years the role of social media in young people’s lives has become an increasing issue across schools, both locally and nationally. It has been great seeing so many students producing and talking about keeping themselves safe online.”

The primary schools involved were: Boxgrove, The March, North Mundham, Singleton, West Dean, Lavant, Fishbourne, Birdham, Parklands, Kingsham, Jessie Younghusband, Littlegreen and St Richard's.

The secondary schools were: Bishop Luffa, Bourne, Chichester High, Midhurst Rother, Orminston Six Villages, Chichester Free School, The Academy Selsey and The Regis School.

