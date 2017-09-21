‘Dangerous’ driver imprisoned after police pursuit in Bognor

Police have confirmed a ‘dangerous individual’ has been jailed for seven different driving offences following a pursuit in Bognor Regis.

Ashley Pulley-Blank, 27, from Glenelg Close, Bognor Regis, was spotted by an officer driving away from The Lion Pub on Nyetimber Lane on 16 October, 2016, police said.

In a statement, they added: “The officer pursued the BMW convertible along Nyetimber Lane and Hook Lane before it collided with another vehicle pulling into the petrol station on Rose Green Road.

“In the aftermath of the initial collision, Pulley-Blank’s car came off the road and collided with a tree and a road sign before overturning.”

Pulley-Blank fled from the scene but a search of the area found him hiding in Pembroke Way and he was arrested.

He was then charged for driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specific limit, driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, possession of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis), use of a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving whilst disqualified and being the driver of a vehicle failing to stop after a road accident, police said.

They added, at the time of the offence, Pulley-Blank was serving a six month suspended sentence for 24 months for dangerous driving and was disqualified from driving for an incident on 10 October, 2016.

Pulley-Blank appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on August 30 and he was found guilty of all seven charges.

The scaffolder was given a two-and-a-half year custodial sentence and was disqualified from driving for four-and-a-half years, police confirmed.

PC Mark Stoner said: “Pulley-Blank showed a complete disregard for anyone’s safety on the day of the pursuit and it was lucky that he didn’t seriously injure anyone in the incident.

“I am very pleased that a dangerous individual has been prosecuted to the full extent of the law and has been taken off the roads for a long time.”

