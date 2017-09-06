Crowley has more to crow about at Goodwood

Jim Crowley’s fine Goodwood season contined as he chalked up another winner at Tuesday’s seven-race meeting.

The champion jockey and racecourse ambassador has been Goodwood’s top rider this season and added another victory to his total aboard Juliet Foxtrot, trained by Charlie Hills, in the ROA/Racing Post Owners Jackpot EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

His win on the 8/11 favourite came on the day everyone at the racecourse took time out to remember huge racing fan the Duke of Richmond, who had died four days earlier.

The afternoon’s feature race, the 188bet.co.uk EBF Peter Willett Maiden Stakes, went to the Mark Johnston-trained Showroom (7/2).

Biggest-priced winner of a day on which the weather was not favourable was Red Royalist (8/1), who took the Read Silvestre de Sousa At 188Bet Maiden Stakes under Martin Dwyer.

* Fontwell stages a family race day this Sunday when racing will be complemented by a wide range of free entertainment. See this website on Saturday for a previee and tips