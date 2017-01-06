War memorabilia stolen in Bognor break-in

World War II memorabilia was stolen from a house in Bognor Regis yesterday, according to police.

Thieves broke into the property in Silverston Avenue at around 3.30am and took two brown leather flying helmets and a black and white naval peaked cap among other items, police said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something, or knows anything in relation to the whereabouts of the stolen items is asked to contact police.

Email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 89 of 05/01.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.