Police seek waiter over sexual abuse claim at Felpham restaurant

Police are seeking a man who they want to speak to in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a restaurant in Felpham.

According to Sussex Police, a man who was working as a waiter at So India introduced himself as Raj to customers on the evening of Saturday, September 30.

A group of friends were in the Indian restaurant in Felpham Way that night for a meal, police said.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “During the meal one of them, a 28-year-old local woman, went out to the back of the restaurant for a cigarette, and police suspect this man of sexually assaulting her when she was returning to her table.

“She managed to get away and went back to her table, where one of the other people in the group took this photo.

“The man was said by the management at the restaurant to be a casual employee and they had no record of his identity or address.”

Sussex Police is urging anybody who has any information on Raj to contact the force.

Police released a photo of the man officers want to speak to as part of the appeal for information.

Sussex Police investigator Dawn Horn said: “If you recognise this man, please get in touch with us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1365 of 30/09.”