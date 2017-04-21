Oving councillor issues telephone scam warning

A councillor is warning people to beware a potential telephone scam.

Oving Parish councillor Liz Smith received two calls on her mobile from a lady claiming to work for Trading Standards on Friday.

“She knew my name and when I asked her what she wanted, she said that Trading Standards had notification that I was in debt and they wished to investigate this,” said cllr Smith, who runs Oving Parish Community Watch.

She says after challenging the woman she hung up, and she has informed police, but fears elderly people could be targeted.

She added: “I thought I knew a lot of scams but this is more worrying because she claimed to be from a well known body which the elderly, in particular could well be taken in.”

