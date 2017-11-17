Search

Missing Bognor teenager found

News. Photo: Shutterstock SUS-150807-174846001
Missing teenager Megan Westbrook from Bognor Regis has been found safe and well in Durrington, according to police.

Police said Megan, 14, was found in Durrington on Saturday after she went missing from her home on Wedensday, November 15.