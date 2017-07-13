Concern for missing Bognor man who could be in Crawley or Brighton

Police say they are concerned for Anthony O’Neil who has gone missing from his Bognor Regis home.

Anthony, 58, was last seen on Monday, July 10 at 6pm at Aldwick Road, Sussex Police said.

PC Stephen Wood said: “Anthony suffers from dementia and can be forgetful or get lost.

“Previously he has walked to Crawley where his family live.

“He also has links to Bognor and Brighton.

“We are concerned for his welfare so please let us know if you have seen him.”

Anthony is described by police as white, 5ft 10in, slim, with short brown untidy hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt and black trousers.

Anyone who has seen Anthony should contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 262 of 11/07.

If Anthony is in danger or in need of urgent medical treatment, dial 999.

