Aldingbourne man sentenced after admitting sexual activity with young girls

An Aldingbourne man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual activity with young girls he met via social media, a police spokesperson has said.

Mitchell Jones, a 23-year-old roofer, of Nyton Road, Aldingbourne near Chichester, was sentenced for three counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of sexual activity with another child at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Friday, April 28), the spokesperson said.

He was sentenced to a total of four and a half years imprisonment, confirmed the spokesperson.

He had pleaded guilty at a hearing on February, 27, and had been remanded in custody for sentencing, according to the spokesperson.

The counts related to an offence in Chichester and an offence in Hampshire, the spokesperson said.

He met both via social media, confirmed the spokesperson.

Jones will also be a registered sex offender for life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last indefinitely, severely restricting his access to young children and computers, the spokesperson said.

Detective Constable David Midgley of Chichester Investigations said: “This case demonstrates how the police tenaciously investigate such crimes.

“After we examined Jones’ mobile phone, further potential witnesses were identified and they subsequently assisted us.

“By their very nature, these girls were vulnerable.

“They have shown great character and bravery in supporting the police and with their evidence, the Court have held Jones accountable for his actions.

“When he is released from prison, he will be closely supervised with the assistance of the SHPO and the sex offender registration.”

