COUNTY NEWS: Suspect further held in St Leonards murder probe

A man arrested on suspicion of murder has been further detained for another 36 hours, police say.

The man, a 21-year-old from London, was arrested after police were called to the incident in Clyde Road, St Leonards at about 12.41pm on Thursday (July 27). After officers arrived on scene, further enquiries led them to Wishing Tree Road where they found a 37-year-old local man with serious injuries.

Police at the scene. Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

The victim had driven himself from Clyde Road to Wishing Tree Road where, despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, however anyone with any information is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse quoting Operation Lexus.

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.