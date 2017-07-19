COUNTY NEWS: Driver charged over mother’s death

A woman has been charged over a car crash which claimed the life of a mother in Sussex.

The driver of the black Volkswagen Beetle, which left the A2100 Upper Lake in Battle and collided with a couple out walking with their three children on Sunday March 19, has been summonsed to appear before Hastings Magistrates Court at 10am on Wednesday, August 16.

Naomi Oxley, 34, of Beachy Head View, St Leonards-on-Sea, is due to answer allegations that she caused the death of Debbie Masters, and serious injury to her husband Ian Masters, by dangerous driving.