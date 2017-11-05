Clients chop to the chin for Little Princess Trust

A beauty salon has joined forces with hair styling brand GHD and the Little Princess Trust in their nationwide campaign encouraging supporters to ‘Chop to Your Chin’.

Throughout September and October, Bognor Regis based Lotus Styling is encouraging people with long hair to donate seven inches or more of their hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer treatments and other illnesses.

So far, 48 clients have come forward to have their hair cut at the salon, donating 493 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust, with donations still coming in. The salon has also raised £141 cash for the Little Princess Trust.

Salon owners Daren and Kate Terry said: “We just can’t believe how generous people have been donating their hair which is such an important part of them! We have even had a couple of our long haired male clients donate their lovely locks too!”

Daren continued: “We are overwhelmed by the kindness of the general public who have come in and had seven inches or more of their hair cut off, it is such a beautiful thing to do and it is an honour to be able to support such a deserving cause. We have had girls as young as six donate their hair, one of which had a school friend who had lost her hair through cancer treatment. We have also had a whopping 21 inches of hair donated from a lady who had had her hair cut off 58 years ago when she was a little girl and had kept it for all that time!”

Lotus Styling first became aware of GHD’s Chop To The Chin campaign in June when the team travelled to London to receive an award from GHD for being a top fundraiser for Breast Cancer Now.

Lotus Styling are internationally known for their famous window displays, and have devoted September and October to the Little Princess Trust with a ‘Have you got 7 inches or more?’ window.

The Little Princess Trust has given away over 5,000 free wigs since its inception and with the rising demand for wigs, the charity needs more help than ever to generate hair donations.