Children’s play park coming to Bognor seafront

A new children’s play area is coming to Bognor’s seafront and people are being asked want to see included.

The new equipped play area is the next phase of Arun District Council’s initiative that led to the creation of the Beach on the Beach sand play area and the new park will be built adjacent to it.

Councillor Phil Hitchins, chairman of the Bognor Regis regeneration sub-committee, said: “This is a great initiative and one I fully support as part of the seafront strategy and the regeneration of Bognor Regis.”

It follows a seafront survey in 2013 in which 60 per cent of respondents said they want more activities for young people on the beach.

People are asked to complete Arun’s 2017 online survey at: www.arun.gov.uk/brseafrontplay between August 29 and September 25.

Councillor Paul Wotherspoon, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “There is a lot of support for children’s play facilities on the seafront in Bognor Regis, but we would like to know what local people want to see included.

“By taking part in the survey you can give us your opinion on the range of equipment and the theme that you would like to see in the play area.”

