Chichester residents warned about disruption if 10km sewer pipe is approved

Southern Water has promised to minimise disruption when it hopes to build a 10km sewer pipeline across the north of Chichester.

It would connect three strategic housing sites at Whitehouse Farm, Westhampnett and Tangmere to its Tangmere treatement works, which is currently being upgraded.

A map of the proposed sewer pipe. Southern Water

If given planning approval, work should start next summer and last 18 months.

Though much of it will run under fields, staff warned of disruption along Norwich Road, with the pipe running the length of the residential road in Parklands.

Southern Water showed off its plans at public consultations last week.

Claire Taylor, planning consultant, said: “We hope to submit a planning application in November but we wanted to show our plans early so people can comment.

“We knew the biggest issue would be for people living in Norwich Road, but I think people can see we are trying to minimise disruption as much as possible, it won’t be a full road closure but partial with traffic lights.”

MGJV engineer Nathan Ewing said work to Norwich Road would last three to four months and would happen in summer holidays to limit disruption to nearby schools.

Three new pumping stations will be built at each housing site and the work will generally be carried out east-to-west, starting from the Tangmere station.

For more about Southern Water’s plans click here

