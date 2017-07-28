Cheeky Panda founder reveals why it saved Bognor Birdman

It’s been a roller coaster week for Bognor’s Birdman event.

Following the news of its cancellation on Tuesday, yesterday organisers revealed the shortfall of £10k had been met and the event was back on.

The town stumped up £4k with the remainder being met by The Cheeky Panda, which describes itself as ‘a scale up bamboo tissue company’.

Chris Forbes, founder of The Cheeky Panda said: “It’s great to be able to support the community, Our brand is all about sustainability and fun and this fits perfectly with our products.

“We love the idea of people being wild and wacky –all the contestants put a lot of hard work into their designs and charity fund-raising and we are delighted to make a difference.”

A statement from the company added: “There is going to be lots of water throughout the day. Chris and his team will be providing facial tissues and hand towels to contestants and fans as the fun ensues.”

Organisers have just announced, that as a token of their thanks community groups and local charities have the opportunity to have a stall for free on the esplanade over the Birdman weekend.

Organisations must have public liability insurance and places are to be allocated on a first come, first served, basis.

Email Steve at shearn67@msn.com if interested.

