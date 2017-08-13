Restaurant wins for second year

Have your say

A restaurant described by customers as the best for miles has been named Observer Curry House of the Year for the second year running.

Readers voted Magna Tandoori, in Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, as this year’s winner by readers, with Cardamom Bay, in Queensway, Bognor Regis, in second place and Basmati, Swan House Cellars, Market Square, Petworth, in third.

Inside the restaurant in Argyle Road, Bognor Regis DM17839368a

Magna Tandoori is very much a family business, which been serving up curry in Bognor Regis since 1981.

Owner Mohammed Majid said: “We have done a lot of alterations in the restaurant and modernised it.

“Since we won the Observer award last year, we have also won a Curry Life Award.”

Chef Taus Ahmed, Mohammed’s son-in law, was named Best Chef in the national competition.

Taus said: “It was a great honour to be recognised by the industry and the award was for everyone who works at the restaurant.

“It’s a team effort and we had a great night out in London. It was also very nice to be eating and not cooking for a change.”

Taus has won many awards over the years and his delicious dishes are all made with the finest Indian spices and ingredients.

Magna Tandoori offers a wide range of speciality dishes, exclusive to the restaurant. The menu is gluten free and can be adapted to all tastes.

Mohammed Abdul Majid, his sons Jia and Mujib, and the team would like to thank all their customers and readers of the Observer Series for voting for them again this year.

Loyal customers receive the highest standard of service and quality of food, for which Magna Tandoori has always been known.

Mohammed received a trophy and a certificate from the Observer team.

Magna Tandoor is open from 12pm to 2pm and 5pm to midnight. Telephone 01243 863639.