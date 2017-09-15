New kitchen store about to open in Chichester

After standing vacant for two years, the old Ripples showroom in Crane Street will reopen this weekend as a new furniture store.

Kutchenhaus, a franchise of German kitchen manufacturer Nobilia, will open in Ambassador House on September 16 to 17.

The shop will be run by award-winning designers Andy Barwell and Paul Turner, who have combined experience of more than 20 years in the industry, and offer a bespoke design service.

Andy, who is also an ambassador for charity Muscular Dystrophy UK, said the company could offer designs suitable for those with back or knee problems or wheelchair users.

Paul said: “We have worked with and sold this product for a long time now, there is nothing like being so confident in the quality and design of a product, it really sells itself.”

