Community room for the bereaved opens

Mayor Pat Dillon has officially opened a new community room at Bognor Regis Funeralcare.

The aim is to have a venue for bereavement meetings, where people can have a coffee and cake while talking to people who are going through similar circumstances.

Funeral director Marc Labrum and funeral arrangers Carol Golds and Marie Gale with Bognor Regis mayor Pat Dillon

Funeral director Marc Labrum said: “We are delighted that this facility is now open and look forward to helping the community.

“We are planning to hold a monthly coffee morning to begin with for people who have suffered losses and want to talk to others in similar circumstances.

“Cruse are going to assist and hopefully be involved in using the room, as well as there being seminars and other events in the community.”

The Rev Mark Eminson from St Thomas à Becket Church, Pagham, blessed the funeral home and community room, in Canada Grove, as part of the ceremony last Saturday.

Mr Dillon said: “The Co-op has always been dedicated at serving the local community and this community room will only benefit the people who will need to use it.

“We produce outstanding care at the time people call upon our services and with this facility and the local groups who will use it will only strengthen our services we offer.”

Email bognor@coop.co.uk with enquiries about the community room.