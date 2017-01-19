Chichester trampoline park to open next month

Chichester’s first trampoline park is set to open next month, it has been confirmed today.

The 22,500 square foot arena at Glenmore Business Park is being developed by Flip Out – the UK’s fastest growing trampoline park operator.

Flip Out Chichester

Along with a huge arena filled with interconnected trampolines, Flip Out Chichester will offer customers a range of other fun ways to bounce.

The attraction venue will feature dodge ball, parkour for both adults and kids, slam ball, foam pits and a rock climbing wall.

Director of Flip Out Chichester, Richard Wootton, said: “We’re excited about bringing this complete trampolining experience to Chichester.

“Flip Out will cater for all bouncers from beginners to experienced trampolinists.

“But there’s more than just trampolines to keep visitors entertained with a ninja warrior course, amusement arcade and even a DJ booth including nightclub quality sound and lighting.

“There’s also a soft-play area for the under-fives, free wi-fi and an upper level with pizza oven café.”

The store is the second to be opened by entrepreneurs Richard and Ryan Wootton, who opened Flip Out Southampton last July.

Free customer parking will be available outside the venue.

More information is available at the website: www.flipout.co.uk/chichester or through Facebook: @flipoutchichester or Twitter: @flipoutchi