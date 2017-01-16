Charming 19th century four bedroom country cottage

This pretty country cottage, believed to have been built in 1874, can be found in a rural position in Oakwood, yet within easy reach of Chichester city centre.

Well Cottage, in Chapel Lane, is tucked away along this country lane and is predominantly surrounded by paddocks.

The cottage offers charming accommodation with much character throughout.

The accommodation comprises three main reception rooms including a good-size sitting room with open fireplace and casement double doors providing access out onto the rear gardens, as well as a dining room and a snug/study which also has an open fireplace.

On the ground floor there is also a kitchen with an adjoining utility room and a good-size boot room.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite shower room, and there is also a family bathroom.

The principal reception rooms and bedrooms all have superb views over the gardens and paddocks beyond.

The property has its own driveway and parking area and is surrounded by predominantly lawned gardens with mature trees.

Guide Price £850,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Hamptons, 35 North Street, Chichester. Telephone 01243 839399.