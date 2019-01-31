Major Netflix role for Brighton actress Gabrielle Ryan

Brighton actress Gabrielle Ryan will be the posh-and-uptight Portia in the new Netflix show, BONDING, filmed and set in New York.

Produced by Anonymous Content – responsible for films such as The Wife with Glenn Close, and Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why, Babel with Brad Pitt and Being John Malkovich, BONDING premiered at Cannes earlier this year where it received rave reviews and will launch on Netflix early 2019.

A dark comedy loosely based on the colourful life of Rightor Doyle (Star of Emmy award-winning Barry on Sky Atlantic), BONDING centres on the relationship between former high-school BFFs, Pete, a recently-out gay man and Tiff, a grad student and secretly New York City's top dominatrix, who reconnect in an unexpectedly years later.

Gabrielle said: “I’m so excited to be on Netflix, the world’s most watched platform. I've been working really hard for this and it feels like the stars are starting to align. Bonding is hilariously funny, the producer, Rightor Doyle is a genius!

“You have to be where the work is, which means moving between London, New York and LA. Filming in New York was something I’d always dreamed about, but I love being back home in Brighton with my family just as much.”

Gabrielle developed her love for drama at Brighton College, where she attended on an academic scholarship. She took three jobs, saved hard and went on to fund her own training at New York’s Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, where the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Angelina Jolie and Robert De Niro also studied.

Before Strasberg, Gabrielle attended The Identity Drama School in London under the guidance of Femi Oguns which boasts Star Wars actor, John Boyega.

Gabrielle credits Oguns’ original belief in her for taking acting seriously as a career.

Gabrielle will soon be heading back to the States for ‘pilot season’ – which means round the clock auditions, over two months for America’s top new shows.

Find Gabrielle on Instagram @msgabrielleryan

