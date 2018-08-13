Could you be the next Britain’s Got Talent star? Find out where you can audition in Sussex

The Britain’s Got Talent team are taking to the road to find the next star and have two audition dates in Sussex.

This year the ITV team have announced they are holding auditions in Chichester and Crawley. Last year, the open auditions were held at the Komedia in Brighton.

It is time for the Britain's Got Talent auditions

The team are looking for anyone with talent which can impress and entertain. Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2019.

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent - all you need is a skill and star quality which they think will impress. Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animals.

The video above from Britain’s Got Talent shows ten-year-old dancers Lexie and Christopher who made into the 2018 semi-finals.

The audition dates

Westgate Leisure Centre, Chichester, PO19 1RJ on Friday, August 24, between 2-7pm

The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, RH10 6YZ on Thursday, August 30, between 2-8pm

For more information, visit www.itv.com/britainsgottalent

