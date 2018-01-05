Chichester woman to star in Take Me Out

A Chichester woman will be in with a chance to go on a romantic trip to the isle of Fernando’s.

Leanne, a 28-year-old maternity care assistant, is set to appear in the new series of ITV’s popular Saturday night dating show Take Me Out, where master matchmaker Paddy McGuinness hopes to fix her up with the man of her dreams.

Leanne is ‘looking for an Anthony Joshua lookalike to sweep her off her feet’, according to the show, with the world champion boxer her celebrity crush.

She has a phobia of frogs having accidentally stepped on, has been single a year-and-a-half and she likes to keep fit a spin and pole dancing classes.

Take Me Out, which is celebrating its tenth series, is responsible for seven weddings, three babies (with two on the way) and host Paddy has been busy lining up a selection of single men to brave the legendary ‘Love Lift’.

To watch the show, tune into ITV on Saturday, January 6 at 7pm.