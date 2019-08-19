Town turns art gallery for the Arundel Festival

A wealth of art is awaiting your discovery as the 2019 Arundel Gallery Trail gets underway, running from Saturday, August 17 to Bank Holiday Monday, August 26 (weekdays 2-5.30pm; weekends and Bank Holiday Monday 12-5.30pm).

Trail spokesman James Stewart said: “Arundel Museum this year will host a special exhibition selected from eight local secondary schools by Trail founder Oliver Hawkins.

“This year the Trail invites visitors to see the varied venues Over the River (on The Causeway, Queen St, Queens Lane and Fitzalan Road). Eight artists will be showing in this area, many of them new to the Trail including Cheryl Howeld, an established artist and gallery owner, previously based in London. Her exhibition includes a large scale oyster shell sculpture.

“Artists’ audio interviews are available again this year on the Trail website or during the Trail on the mobile phone app via The Listening Gardens. These clips provide visitors with an audio trail in the artists’ own words talking about their work and their personal journey to become an artist. Just look out for the ‘headphones’ icon on the website and in the Trail brochure. Much of the work on show is available to buy, providing visitors with the opportunity to acquire original artworks from the artist or maker, start or build a collection of contemporary art.

“It can be quite a leap of faith to go from admiring and appreciating an artist’s work to making a purchase. Some art lovers are impulsive and know immediately that they must have a certain artwork because it speaks to them in a deep and personal way. Others need time for a piece of work to fully sink in before they decide to commit.

“The Gallery Trail allows you to experience and appreciate Arundel’s uniquely rich seam of artistic talent in your own time. And whether you are simply browsing or come looking to buy, the Trail lets you make a direct connection to the artists whose creativity inspires you.

“As in previous years, the Arundel Gallery Trail has invited artists to place larger scale sculptures on the two main roundabouts in Town, as part of the annual August Arundel Festival.

“This year Andrei Precup was selected to create a new piece for the Causeway roundabout, called The Hierarchy of Worries. His only brief was that the work produced had to work with or on the corten steel plinth donated to the Trail last year by Booth Engineering, Ford.

“On the surface the work is about pollution and the negative impact oil can have. The work is suggesting the containment of the polluting substance. Even though seeing the work this way is full of references and meaning, Andrei Precup suggests a more metaphorical, and possibly a more subjective interpretation.

“The title of the piece is a tongue in cheek references to Abraham Maslow’s 1943 Hierarchy of Need, in which he said that people had five sets of needs: physiological, safety, belonging, esteem and self-actualisation. As a recent graduate and emerging artist Andrei Precup felt the pressure of these needs before actually being able to pinpoint them, using the oil drums as vessels to help him to pigeonhole and structure the blanket of worries that he had. So in a sense this work represents the artist’s journey and process of rationalising his fears and goals.”

