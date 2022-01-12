Wisborough Green Beekeepers Association hosting online course on beekeeping

The webinar is held on Zoom and is led by Roger Patterson, who started beekeeping in 1963. He has been teaching, demonstatraing and writing about the craft for 50 years.

John Glover, for Wisborough Green BKA, said: “This is a popular annual event, now in its sixteenth year, but adapted for webinar presentation for 2022.”

The well-established course takes place on Sunday, March 13 and will let participants know what equipment is required, how much it costs, and where to get bees and equipment, plus much, much more.

Wisborough Green Beekeepers Association

The course is organised by the Wisborough Green Beekeepers Association, whose members live in West Sussex and South Surrey, within about 15 miles of Wisborough Green.

John said: “This day makes a good grounding for the practical ‘preliminary sessions’ that we normally run at our teaching apiary near Wisborough Green.”

Beekeeping can vary a little depending on location because of such things as climate and available forage. This course is tailored for this area and will be presented live, so attendees can ask questions.

Further information for beekeepers and non-beekeepers about the course and the preliminary sessions, which provide the opportunity to handle bees, can be found on www.wgbka.org.uk