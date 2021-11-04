The domestic abuse charity has worked with St Oscar Romero Catholic School to create the large kit for the 2021 gingerbread house competition.

Students in year ten worked on their own designs and a winner was chosen for the kit, which will be available exclusively through Safe in Sussex to raise much-needed funds.

Phil Dean, extended learning leader for St Oscar Romero, said: “We are so pleased that Safe in Sussex is using our year-ten design for the house packs this year. I think it is so important that young people have the opportunity to support local charities and causes. It is also really important that they can develop their employability and lifelong skills.”

The new large gingerbread house design for the Safe in Sussex annual competition, created by a year-ten student at St Oscar Romero Catholic School in Worthing

Now in its fourth year, the gingerbread house competition has proved a popular way for people to get involved with the charity while unleashing creativity at the same time.

After selling 613 houses last year, Safe in Sussex wants to take the event to another dimension.

The kits are made by Fay Millar from Gingerbread World, who said: “I am so excited to be doing gingerbread kits for Safe in Sussex again this year and think the design created by the students at St Oscar Romero is absolutely fabulous.

Littlehampton management trainer and mentor Janet Webb won last year's competition with this intricate design

“It’s nice to see a more modern take on the traditional gingerbread house and I can’t wait to see all the different designs people come up with. I hope more and more people get involved, get creative and have fun helping so support the charity and its very important work.”

There are three competitions this year, adult and children gingerbread house decorating using pre-ordered kits, freestyle decorating for gingerbread houses made from scratch, and the signature event, the business and community groups competition, to be held on Zoom on Friday, December 10, at midday.

Judging of the public competitions will be at held at Safe in Sussex’s Gingerbread House event at St Oscar Romero Catholic School on Saturday, December 11, from 11.30am to 1.30pm. Visitors will be able to view the houses from 12pm to 1pm.

For details of how to get involved, email Debbie West, one of the corporate and community fundraisers for Safe in Sussex, at [email protected]

Mumpreneurs Networking Club came third last year with this Lego-inspired design

Debbie said: “Safe in Sussex provides a range of services to support those in our community experiencing domestic abuse and we have seen a huge increase in use of our services and so it’s more important than ever we raise funds to support our work.

“The annual gingerbread fun event is a fantastic way to get involved and get creative. We are delighted to have had the input from St Oscar Romero students and have been so impressed with the designs they have come up with.”