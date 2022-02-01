The event on Sunday, February 6, will include music from Lancing Brass and readings by local schoolchildren.

Arundel Town Council said the tree is being planted as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy and the date was chosen to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne.

Tracy Clayton, town events manager, said: “Our town crier and deputy mayor, Angela Standing, will make a proclamation to announce the start of this unique event in Jubilee Gardens.

Jubilee Day in Mill Road, Arundel, in 1935 for the silver jubilee of King George V

“This will be followed by Lancing Brass, who will play from 11.15am to celebrate the occasion. The mayor of Arundel will make a speech at noon, followed by the tree planting and readings by children from our two local primaries, Arundel Church of England Primary School and St Philip’s Catholic Primary, and children from 1st Arundel Scout Group.

“Lancing Brass will continue with music in the gardens to entertain visitors and residents alike. We are hoping that people will make a day of it and take advantage of the occasion to explore Arundel’s fantastic independent shops and its many restaurants, pubs and cafés.

“We appreciate the support of Arun District Council and the Welcome Back Fund in making this community event possible.”

An illustrations showing Queen Victoria's royal visit in 1846, with people marvelling at the illuminated Arundel Castle and fireworks to celebrate

The tree will provide year-round interest for residents and visitors to Jubilee Gardens.

Mark Phillips, local historian and town councillor pointed out that Arundel is no stranger to royalty.

He said: “Over the years, a number of monarchs have visited Arundel, including Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in December 1846, which was met with great excitement by the townsfolk.

“Victoria and Albert ceremoniously planted two trees in the castle grounds and the ornate spades used by them on the day can be seen to this day on display in Arundel Castle.

“Laid out as a pleasure garden in the early 1930s, Jubilee Gardens was formally created and named in 1935 in celebration of the silver jubilee of King George V.”