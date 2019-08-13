Littlehampton Waterfront Festival includes action-packed open day at Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station

Meet Littlehampton RNLI’s volunteer crew at the lifeboat station’s action-packed open day, part of the annual Littlehampton Waterfront Festival.

Visitors will be able to see the two Littlehampton lifeboats, Renee Sherman and Ray of Hope, as well as the lifeboats from the two neighbouring stations, Selsey RNLI and Shoreham RNLI.

Littlehampton RNLI crew members at the Littlehampton Fire Station open day in 2016. Photo by Derek Martin DM16146134a

Demonstrations will be held throughout the open day at Fisherman’s Quay on Sunday, August 18, from 11am to 5pm.

Nick White, Littlehampton lifeboat operations manager, said: “Our open day is always great fun. We are in the heart of Littlehampton and our volunteer crew are part of the community.

“We’re a charity for the community, so it is always very enjoyable to meet everyone and explain more about how we save lives at sea.”

Littlehampton Waterfront Festival celebrates all things nautical.

Littlehampton Harbour aims to showcase as many of the different activities that take place on the River Arun as possible in one day, including dinghy sailing, yachts, powerboats, paddleboarding, angling, RNLI lifeboats, jetskis, flyboards and hovercraft to name a few.

Several visiting and resident vessels will also be open for tours on Town Quay.

The programme runs from 11am to 4pm and full details can be found on the event page on Facebook