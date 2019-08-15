Harriet Burns and her children, from left Oscar 11, Henry 9 and Florence

In pictures: Chilli Fiesta brought the heat over the weekend

Despite the mixed weather conditions, thousands visited West Dean Gardens over the weekend for a fiesta full of spice, entertainment and chilli activities.

The unique festival provided a wide range of activities with a chilli theme including cookery demos with contestants Miranda Gore Browne and Steven Carter-Bailey from Great British Bake Off and live Latin music with professionals from BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Miranda Gore Browne and Steven Carter-Bailey from The Great British Bake Off
Miranda Gore Browne and Steven Carter-Bailey from The Great British Bake Off
West Dean Gardens staff
West Dean Gardens staff
Isabella's Story Cycle
Isabella's Story Cycle
Many joined in with the Nasira Belly Dance
Many joined in with the Nasira Belly Dance
