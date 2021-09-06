Here is a list of the places taking part in West Sussex...

Arundel Museum, Mill Road, BN18 9PA

Discover the story of Arundel, the Town, the Castle, the River and its People. The Museum is located opposite the entrance to the castle. Come and enjoy seeing the Museum for free.

South Downs Light Railway

Saturday, September 11: 10am until 4pm

Chichester Canal Trading Co Ltd, Canal Wharf, Stockbridge Road, PO19 8DT

Volunteers will open the doors of their award-winning Heritage Centre, offer two different trails (age appropriate), there will be craft to try and a display about the canal.

Saturday, September 11: Family activities will run 10am until noon and 1pm until 3pm

Nymans. © National Trust Images_Andrew Butler

St Mary’s Hospital, Chichester, PO19 1NR

Medieval hospital still in use there is also a large garden and refreshments will be available. Saturday, September 11. 9.30am until 5pm.

Fernhurst Furnace, Furnace Wood, Vann Road.

Open Weekend at Fernhurst is to raise awareness of the Wealden Blast Furnace site which is on the ‘At Risk’ register. There will be a regiment of Sealed Knot as well as hawk flying and guided walks of the site and many contributions from craftspeople.

Amberley Museum Quarry Worker Statue

Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12: 10:30am until 5pm.

Nymans Gardens and House, Haywards Heath.

Especially for Heritage Open Days the service wing kitchen and the ruins will be open.

Free entry on Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11. Open 10am until 5pm, last entry 4.30pm. Tours at 11am and 2pm.

Burton Mill

Burton Mill, Petworth, GU28 0JR

Burton Mill is a working watermill producing stoneground flour and hydro-electricity. Visitors will see flour milling, flour dressing and oat crushing - all water-powered. We have a small exhibition of interesting historic artefacts and photos. Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12. 11am until 4pm.

Petworth United Reformed Church

Come and discover the history of Petworth United Reformed Church.

Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, 1pm until 4.30pm Talk on Church history at 2pm.●

Sacred Heart Church, Petworth.

Sacred Heart Church is a well-preserved late Victorian Catholic Church in the Gothic style. Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12 2pm until 5pm.

Coultershaw Heritage Site & Beam Pump, Petworth.

See 18th century working waterwheel driven Beam Pump and state-of-the art Archimedean Screw generating electricity from a renewable source. Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, 10.30am until 5pm.

Petworth Town Walking Tours, St Mary’s Church.

Discover the unique local heritage of Petworth and learn how the town has been shaped through the Leconfield Estate of Petworth House.

Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12: Tours at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm.

Book on day

Petworth House and Park, National Trust

Petworth is an extraordinary and surprising place to visit with over 900 years of history. With the finest art collection in the care

of the National Trust and 700 acre deer park landscaped by Capability Brown.

Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, 10am until 4.30pm.

Petworth House Tennis Court Tours, The Leconfield Hall, Market Square.

Petworth House Real Tennis Court are opening their doors for a 30 minute guided tour led by the Head Professional.● Saturday , September 11. Tours at 11.30am and 2pm. Book on day

Nutbourne Vineyard, Pulborough.

This family-run vineyard has been producing white wines for over 30 years.

Access is via the (narrow) Gay Street Lane.

Saturday , September 11, 11am until 5pm.

Pulborough Heritage Weekend ‘Classic Buses’

‘Classic’ buses are a heritage asset in themselves and Pulborough is fortunate to have the offer of two to operate in and around the village during this weekend. The buses will provide transport to/from the various locations.

Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, 11am until 4pm.

Pulborough Masonic Hall

The hall opened in 1933 and is home to six Masonic orders. The Heritage Weekend offers a unique opportunity to see the inside of the building and some of its artefacts and to learn something of the history and practice of

Freemasonry.

Saturday , September 11 and Sunday, September 12. 11am until 4pm

Pulborough Railway Station

The railway came to Pulborough in 1859 and the Station was a key factor in the development of the village and surrounding area - enabling the movement of people and goods at previously unthinkable speeds.

Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, 1.30pm until 4pm.

Pulborough Station Model Railway

A large model railway layout of Pulborough Station as it was circa 1910. The fine detail employed provides a vivid impression of the Station and its immediate surroundings as it was just over a century ago.

Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, 11am until 4pm.

Pulborough Wild Art Trail

RSPB Pulborough Brooks Nature Reserve.

This walking tour is a new part of Pulborough’s ‘heritage’ but is right up-to-date in using phone-based guidance and commentary from a virtual reality ‘Giant’.

RSPB Pulborough Brooks Nature Reserve

This is one of the nationwide RSPB Reserves and covers 256 hectares of lowland wet grassland. Visitors can enjoy the woodland trails of Wiggonholt Common and explore the Visitor Centre. There will be free access to the childrens’ play area.

Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, 11am until 5pm.

South Downs Light Railway, Stopham Road Station, Pulborough Garden Centre.

This light railway celebrates its 21st year at the Pulborough Garden Centre and offers a one-mile journey through the grounds of the Centre in covered passenger carriages. The small mainly steam-powered locomotives create a real ‘steam experience’.

Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, 11am until 3.30pm.

St.Botolph’s Church, Hardham, Pulborough

This Grade I Listed church dates from the 11th Century and houses the earliest nearly complete series of wall paintings in

England. Among 40 individual subjects is the earliest known representation of St.George

Saturday, September 11, Sunday, September 12, 11am until 4pm

St.Mary’s Parish Church Pulborough

As the Parish church of the Village, St. Mary’s in Church Place is situated in the heart of historic Pulborough.

We’re celebrating our 800th anniversary. Saturday, Setember 11, 10,30an until 4pm and Sunday, September 12 12.30pm until 4pm. ●

Stopham Vineyard, Pulborough.

Situated on a South-facing slope of sandy soil in the hamlet of Stopham, the vineyard was first planted in 2007.

Visitors can view the vineyard and Winery and will be offered free tastings of the wines.

Saturday, September 11. 11am until 4pm.

United Reformed Church Pulborough

This ‘modern’ church was built in 1947 and replaced a 19th Century chapel nearby. There will be an exhibition of photos and pictures in the recently refurbished building.

Saturday, September 11, 11am until 4pm. Sunday, September 12 2pm until 4pm.●

Wiggonholt Church, Pulborough.

This tiny church dates from the 12th Century and is usually known as the ‘Shepherds’ Church.

Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, 11am until 4pm.

St Nicolas Old Shoreham: Guided Tours.

Enjoy a beautiful church which is over 1000 years old.

Saturday, September 11, 10.30am until 3.30pm.

CWGC Tours: Heene Cemetery & FoHC Guided Family Heritage Stories, Manor Road, Worthing.

Join us for a fascinating look at Heene Cemetery. Usually closed to the public, you will be able to explore both the military and local history of this beautiful cemetery and conservation site.

Saturday, September 18. Tours at 10.30am, 11.30am, 12.45pm, 1.30pm, 2.15pm and 3pm.

Pre-booking: Required.

Heritage Open Days is England’s contribution to European Heritage Days, taking place across 50 countries.