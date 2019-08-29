Goodwood Revival - What to wear? When is it? Where to park?

Take a step back into time at this year'd Goodwood Revival.

The event takes place from September 13 until 15 and visitors can enjoy world-class historic racing, air displays, music, dancing, vintage fashion shows and a nostalgic fun-fair.

The Goodwood Motor Circuit was originally established by the ninth Duke of Richmond, known as Freddie March, at the end of the Second World War. Freddie was passionate about racing and was persuaded by his friend, and RAF hero, Tony Gaze that the perimeter road of RAF Westhampnett would made a thrilling race track.

The circuit opened in September 1948 to host Britain’s first post-war motor race meeting at a permanent venue. Goodwood became the spiritual home of British motor racing, staging headline races such as the Tourist Trophy for sports cars and the Glover Trophy for Grand Prix cars. All the top drivers of the day raced at Goodwood, from Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss in the 1950s, to Jim Clark and Graham Hill through the 1960s. The circuit held its last race meeting in the summer of 1966, when the Duke of Richmond feared that the current crop of cars were becoming too fast for the Sussex-based circuit.

On September, 18 1998, 50 years to the day since the circuit first opened, the current Duke of Richmond, (Freddie March’s grandson, known then as Lord March), brought motor racing back to Goodwood with the very first Goodwood Revival meeting and it has been a phenomenal success from day one.

What should I wear?

Although not compulsory, the vast majority of Revival visitors dress in period style, capturing the look from the 1940s, 50s and 60s, with many going to great lengths to achieve that authentic look.

The key is to recreate a look from when the circuit opened in 1948 until it closed in 1966.

Goodwood's wardrobe curator gives her tips on creating the perfect look

You’re not required to dress up unless you qualify for central Paddock access, in which case a jacket and tie is necessary for gentlemen, and a dress or suit for the ladies.

On site if you want to go all out there is Betty’s Salon

You can reserve hair and make-up appointments at our Betty’s Salons presented by All Things Hair? Appointments are limited and can be booked at: Revivalsalonenquiries@gmail.com

To recreate the look at home All Things Hair shares it tips

The Goodwood Barbers presented by Brylcreem are back for the Goodwood Revival and will be located next to Earls Court. No advanced booking is required and gentleman can turn up throughout the day.

The Swinging Sixties is a theme for the off-track entertainment at Gate 2, with The Beatles being celebrated through the presence of tailor-made Minis once owned by Paul, George and Ringo – together with another Mini formerly owned by Cilla Black – set in Carnaby Street with the Abbey Road studios nearby.

In the era of the Revival, however, outfits for the Fab Four should be inspired by their sharp-suited days of 1962-64 or their suede-jacketed beatnik personas of the 1965-66 era. Sergeant Pepper and the Summer of Love all happened after Goodwood closed its gates to racing.

Where to can I park?

There is complimentary parking for all guests in the surrounding fields which you do not need to pre-book.

If you are arriving to the event in a classic car then you may be able to park in one of our exclusive parking areas either the ‘Revival Car Show’ which is complimentary option for tax exempt and pre-1976 vehicles; Hawthorn parking which is exclusively for pre-1967 vehicles, located inside the Motor Circuit and Lavant Bank (GRRC ONLY) for pre-1967 cars, located on the Lavant Straight next to the GRRC Enclosure.

What's going on?

You can find out the top ten things to see at Goodwood Revival here

What I can expect?

First glance Friday – visitors get their first chance to see all the cars, bikes and aircraft on show, as well as the thematic celebrations taking place across the Motor Circuit. The day starts with a display from the Supermarine Spitfire and ends with the £200 million grid of cars competing at dusk for the Kinrara Trophy.

Sensational Saturday – with more qualifying and six races, much-loved off-track festivities Over the Road and shopping on the High Street, Saturday offers something for everyone.

Super Sunday – another eight races fill the bill, making Sunday the most desirable for motorsport enthusiasts. As wel last individual races, the overall winners are crowned in the deciding parts of both the St Mary's Trophy saloon car race and the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy for motorcycles.

Can I get public transport?

A Stagecoach bus runs from Chichester Station to Goodwood Motor Circuit from 6.45am until 2pm and return from 2pm until 8pm each day, with tickets for the service available on the day.

Opening times

The circuit races start at 8.45am on each day of the event and gates open at 7.30am.

Car parks are open from 7am.

The main site closes at 7pm but the Veldoe bar and many other areas Over the Road stay until 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30pm on Sunday.

Last orders will be called approximately 30 minutes before closing time.

Do children need tickets?

There is complimentary entry for children 12 years and under. They do not need a ticket to enter but a free-of-charge children’s wristband can be ordered. Young people between 13 and 21 years old pay half the adult ticket price.

Can I still get tickets?

This year's Goodwood Revival takes place from September 13 to 15.

Adult tickets are available from £59, children 12 years and under go free.

While tickets for the Saturday have sold out, a limited number of tickets are still available for Friday and Sunday – a perfect day to bring your family and enjoy incredibly exciting racing.



To book your magical step back in time, visit: goodwood.com/revival or telephone 01243 755055.