Clive Shaw Trucking is coming to Goodwood where, starting at £69 a lap, members of the public can experience life as a trucker by taking a drive around the 2.4 mile circuit.

Even young aspiring truckers can get involved as the driving experience gives children from the age of 15 the chance to take control of a fully-automatic F650 pick-up truck, with one lap starting at £49.

The show-truck business is also home to a Kenworth W900B, once owned by Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds.

Clive Shaw Trucking's real American trucks which you can drive yourself at Goodwood. Picture by Coopers Dimension Photography.