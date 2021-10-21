4. The Museum of the Moon, Chichester Cathedral

‘The Museum of the Moon will be on display at Chichester Cathedral from October 25 until November 14. Measuring seven metres in diameter, the Museum of the Moon features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface. At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally-lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface. There will be a number of events taking place.

Photo: Ely Cathedral, 2019 by James Billings.