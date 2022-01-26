Here are a few ideas of things we have found.
Some are free and some you need to get tickets, check their websites before you visit.
Scroll through our gallery for 11 things to do in the Chichester area in February half-term and if you have other ideas for us to add to the list, please do let us know.
1. Kingley Vale
Kingley Vale is the perfect place to explore, go on adventures, long walks and picnics.
2. Coultershaw Trust, Petworth
At Coultershaw you can watch the waterwheel drive the Beam Pump to produce an impressive water spout and learn how it was installed in the 1700s. Adults £3 and children go free. Picture: A Simpson
3. Brick Wonders, Novium Museum, Chichester
The exhibition runs until June so plenty of time if you want to go back again and again to check out your favourite Lego creation.
4. Feathers, fins and fur at Chichester Ship Canal
Enjoy a family fun day at the Canal Heritage Centre and learn about local wildlife. You will be able to make masks, modesl and more. You can even go in animal fancy dress if you want. The event is free.
