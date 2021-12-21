The Christmas Lights at Eastergate. Photo: Alan Barber SUS-211221-104805001

LIGHT UP CHRISTMAS at numbers 7, 9,10 and 11 Stoneyfields Cottages in Eastergate are once again holding their spectacular display of Christmas lights for all to enjoy over the festive season and all proceeds will go to the local children’s charity, The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

This annual event has become renowned for its dazzling and imaginative displays which make an essential festive outing for all the family.

Highlights this year include a huge ‘blue’ Christmas tree behind which can be found a secret garden featuring Father Christmas’ sleigh and reindeer.

Santa's Sleigh at the Christmas lights in Eastergate. Photo: Alan Barber SUS-211221-104821001

Last year the event raised more than £3000 and the organisers are hoping to beat that this year.

Di Levantine, Chairman and Co-Founder of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust comments: “We hope lots of families will enjoy this festive treat and make precious memories. We are so grateful to Stoneyfields Cottages for donating all the proceeds to Snowdrop to help us support and provide nursing care at home for local children who have a life-limiting or life-threatening illness.

“They have worked so hard to create this magical space.“

Cash donations are accepted there to The Sussex Snowdrop Trust and donations can also be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gary-sparrow

Visitors are advised to park carefully and leave hazard lights on if parking on the main road.