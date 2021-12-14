East Wittering New Year Big Dip makes a return for 2022

Turning back the clock: 1st Birdham & Witterings Scout Group New Year's Day Dip 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190101-204116008

Preparations are well underway for the popular event which sees participants brave the cold and take a splash on the beach.

It follows the 2021 event which was help virtually as a result of the covid restrictions.

Organised by the 1st Birdham and Witterings Scout Group, registration for the dip takes place between 11am and 12.30pm at the Shore Inn in Shore Road before the dip itself which takes place at 1pm.

Sponsorship forms are available at 1stbirdham-witteringsscouts.org or in Calamity’s, East Wittering.

The news comes as neighbouring The Pagham Pram Race, which takes place in Pagham every Boxing Day, was cancelled for the second year in a row.