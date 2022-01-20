If it is somewhere new or you are looking for a new place to head these have all been featured on dog walking websites and are highly recommended.

Advice is to be aware of livestock and only let your dog off the lead if you feel comfortable to do so.

Getting outside has been proven to not only be a great form of exercise but also great for your mental health.

Dr Rebecca Rohrer, Clinical Fellow at Bupa UK, says: “Getting enough exercise can reduce your chance of developing type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, falls, depression, joint and back pain, and some types of cancer. And the benefits to wellbeing are huge too – improving your sleep, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress and improving your quality of life.

““Research indicates that being responsible for a dog and meeting their needs serves as a really good motivator, which can have a great knock-on effect for our health too. What’s more, lots of people find that doing some activity in the morning is a great way to start their day. It can be hard to do exercise at the end of a busy day when your energy levels and willpower reserves are depleted. Walking a dog can be a good way to override this. But whatever time you go out with your dog, as Fay said, you can walk, run and play with them. This will all contribute to doing the physical activity we all need to stay healthy.”

1. Amberley river Walk along the river and enjoy the views, but be mindful of any livestock there may be. Picture: Steve Robards

2. Kingley Vale Kingley Vale has views over Chichester Harbour and views across the coast east of Chichester. Perfect for a walk. Picture: Elaine Hammond

3. Cowdray Ruins, Midhurst Enjoy the beautiful scenery of the South Downs National Park with a choice of routes around Midhurst, Easebourne, and Woolbeding. Picture: Steve Robards

4. Pagham Harbour Dogs are welcome on the public and permissive paths. They should be kept under close control to avoid disturbing or worrying wildlife and other users. Picture: Kate Shemilt