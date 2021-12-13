The pictures from Christmas At Cowdray need to be posted before the end of the run on New Year’s Eve.

“It has been so humbling to read people’s reactions on social media and hear their remarks as they go round – these artworks are really striking a chord with visitors,” said event directors Libby Battaglia and Lucinda Croft.

“People feel safer outdoors and they can relax in the knowledge that entry is staggered so none of the installations is ever too busy – nobody is being crowded out and nobody is being rushed through, it’s a wonderful atmosphere. And the festive food and drink on offer in the Joy Village is winter warming taken to the next level. Delicious!”

Christmas at Cowdray

“Thousands of images have already been shared and people are having such fun with some really creative photography in circulation. These installations are amazing to see in person, but they look brilliant online as well – so take a picture, share it and tag @lightuptrails #christmasatcowdray.”

Most of the installations have been specially made for Christmas At Cowdray, from the awe-inspiring Tree of Joy with its 5,000 LED lights pixel mapped to spell out the word ‘JOY’ to Let It Snow, a fully immersive winter wonderland complete with its own movie set snow machine. Each artwork has been designed to complement the landscape and take full advantage of natural features, but none more so than Midwinter Night, a mesmerising light and sound installation that projects animals onto trees in the woods.

Illuminated by thousands of LEDs, the mile-long festive promenade of light art installations at the historic Cowdray Park estate in the heart of the South Downs National Park, is emerging as a beacon of safe celebration in the approach to Christmas.

Christmas At Cowdray is wholly outdoors with carefully staggered entrance times and clear directions.

Other highlights of Christmas At Cowdray include Moment of Flight, a monumental installation in which a single person can control the movement of 4-metre high angel wings in light simply by standing in front of the wings and moving their arms; the tranquil oasis of light that is Garden of Wishes with its gentle soundscape and ever-changing fibre optic illuminations; and Written in the Stars, a full solar starscape laid out on the ground and linked to computer keyboards so that visitors can write their own stellar messages.

After dark, it is open until Saturday, January 1.

Tickets are £12 for a child, £20 for an adult or a family ticket is £60.