Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst, Emsworth, Petworth and Selsey Christmas lights switch-on events 2019: dates, times and what to expect

Chichester Christmas lights 2018 SUS-181126-112908001

See below for a list of switch-on events:

Chichester

What are the timings on the night?

This year Chichester will be having a small event in which the Rotary Club will turn on the Christmas tree lights on Saturday, November 23 from 5.30pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

There are no tickets required and all the events are free to watch and participate in.

Who is switching on the Chichester Christmas lights?

The Rotary Club will be switching on its tree lights.

Which roads are closed?

No roads will be closed during the event.

What entertainment is on offer?

There will be music from local musicians and a choir from 5.30pm.

Chichester BID is hosting an Elf Trail, in which visitors can look around the city centre and locate all the elves and their names in order to enter a competition and be in for a chance to win one of the prizes on offer, More information on the trail can be found on the BID’s website here.

The BID is also running a window display competition for businesses in the city centre. Members of the public will be able to see the dressed windows and can also vote for their favourite window - as part of a ‘People’s Choice’ category.

What food and drink is available?

Restaurants and cafés will be open.

***

Bognor Regis

What are the timings on the night?

The town’s new Christmas lights display will be officially switched on at an event on Saturday, November 23. An event will run from 1pm to 6pm, with the lights being switched on at 5.30pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

No tickets are required to attend the switch-on, but Father Christmas will be in his grotto at the railway station between 1pm and 5pm, with tickets £1. Tickets are available to purchase from the town hall (first floor up the stairs to the right), or emailbognortc@bognorregis.gov.uk for more information.

Who is switching on the Bognor Christmas lights?

The mayor of Bognor Regis will be joined by the Spillers pantomime cast, who will this year be performing the Wizard of Oz. The lights will be switched on in front of the arcade at 5.30pm.

Which roads are closed?

No road closures have been announced.

What entertainment is on offer?

As well as Father Christmas in his grotto, Christmas art workshops will be running at the Alexandra Theatre, along with street performers, entertainers and Coles funfair rides throughout the town. The town’s temporary ice rink will be in its usual spot next to the Alexandra Theatre at Place St Maur des Fosses from Thursday, November 21 to Sunday, January 5.

What food and drink is available?

Food concessions will be available.

***

Midhurst

What are the timings on the night?

Midhurst will be hosting a street party on Friday, December 6. The event starts at 6pm until 8pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

No tickets are required.

Who is switching on the Midhurst Christmas lights?

The lights will be switched on by a local child who entered a draw.

Which roads are closed?

The following roads will be closed during the event:

Knockhundred Row

Church Hill from Knockhundred row to its junction with South Street

Red Lion Street from Church Hill to its junction with South Street

Market Square

West Street from its junction with the A286 - Rumbolds Hill to its Junction with Red Lions Street

Grange Road from its junction with West Street to Post Office Car Park

Wool Lane

Duck Lane

What entertainment is on offer?

Musical entertainment will be provided by local musicians. There will also be stalls available for browsing selling a range of different items.

What food and drink is available?

Stalls selling roasted chestnuts, hot chocolates and sweets will be available. Cafés, pubs and restaurants will also be serving food and drinks.

What’s the parking situation?

No specific parking has been put in place but north street carpark will be open as will the grange carpark for people to use.

***

Emsworth

What are the timings on the night?

Emsworth will be switching on its Christmas lights on Friday, November 29. The event will start with a carol service in St Peters Square at 5.15pm with lights due to be switched on at 6pm.

What entertainment is on offer?

Father Christmas will be attending at 6pm.

***

Petworth

What are the timings on the night?

The Petworth annual Christmas event will take place on Saturday, December 7. The switching on of the tree lights is at 6pm.

What entertainment is on offer?

Market Square and Leconfield Hall are usually filled with stalls which extend up Lombard Street and the High St.

A full programme of activities will be revealed two weeks before the event. Visit the town council’s website here for full details nearer the time.

***

Selsey

What are the timings on the night?

Selsey Town Council is organising this year’s event on Saturday, November 30. The fun begins at 4pm with Burnetts Funfair and street food in the High Street, available until 7pm.

A lantern parade will leave St Peters Church at 5pm and head to the Crown Inn, before a tree blessing at 5.30pm prior to the switch-on, and carols from Selsey Community Choir at 5.40pm.

Join organisers at St Peter’s Church with your homemade lantern or collect a free lantern bag prior at 4.30pm, ready for the parade.

What’s the ticket situation?

No tickets are required.

What entertainment is on offer?

Prior to the event the council is running lantern workshops on November 9 and 16 at the Selsey Centre, in Manor Road. See here for full details.

Which roads are closed?