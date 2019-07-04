Chichester based Everyone Active on an activity mission this summer

Staff at an Everyone Active gym are on a mission to get visitors of all ages active this summer.

Westgate Leisure Centre will be hosting a busy summer programme of different activities and classes to get everyone up on their feet.

Parents can bring their little ones to Baby Zumba which takes place at the centre every Tuesday, while older visitors can take part in the Forever Fit programme which involves a variety of walking sports.

Burst Holiday Club will take place from July 24 to August 30 and will offer children from six to 16 years old various creative, sporting and team activities.

For more information, visit www.everyoneactive.com