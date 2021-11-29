After being cancelled last year due to Coronavirus restrictions, the much-loved ice rink has returned thanks to a collaboration from Arun District Council and The Bognor Regis BID.

Skaters were welcomed for the first time this festive season for a successful, yet 'blustery', opening weekend, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Bognor's mayor Steve Goodheart.

Mr Goodheart said: "It's absolutely wonderful (to have the ice rink back).

Ice Skating on the Prom opened its doors on Saturday. Picture by Neil Cooper.

"It's been a really dismal year and the very fact that we can stand in the rink right now just goes to show what we've achieved between all the different groups that have been involved in getting this where it is today.

"It's another brilliant example of people working together and you can see that all over Bognor. I think it's really encouraging for next year."

James Cole, one of the organisers of Ice Skating on the Prom, said: "We try to put a bit more in it than just an ice rink, we try and make it a bit Christmassy and we’ve invested more into the figures and the huts this year.

Bognor's mayor Steve Goodheart accompanied by the town crier at the opening on Saturday

"You can come down here, have a mulled wine or a hot chocolate and get a couple of hours soaking up the atmosphere without actually ice skating."

"Come down, bring the family, have a good time."